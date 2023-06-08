Runaway Bride Brutal Action Thriller Film 'Til Death Do Us Part' Trailer

"Where is that beautiful bride?" Cineverse has revealed an official trailer for a horror action thriller titled Til Death Do Us Part, another new bride-fights-back film in the same vein as Ready or Not (which is still the queen of this growing subgenre). This is getting a full theatrical release in August, they're hoping people will come out to see it. After bailing on her wedding, a former bride-to-be must fight off her ex-groom and seven angry killer groomsmen in order to survive the night. Til Death Do Us Part is a fresh and frightening, genre-bending ride led by Natalie Burn as the Bride, Ser'Darius Blain as the Groom, Cam Gigandet, Jason Patric, D.Y. Sao, Pancho Moler, & Orlando Jones. Brimming with stylish violence & blood-soaked action, Til Death Do Us Part seamlessly blends the slick, kinetic thrills of John Wick with the dark, twisted revenge tale of Kill Bill. Sounds cool, but does it look any good? Clearly has brutal fights - fire it up.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Timothy Woodward Jr.'s Til Death Do Us Part, from YouTube:

Til Death Do Us Part portrays the grim reality that not every romance story ends with happily ever after. After running away on her wedding day, a bride-to-be must fight for survival against her former fiancé and his seven deadly groomsmen. In the ultimate horror showdown, the groomsmen soon discover that she has no intention of going back to the life she left behind. Til Death Do Us Part is directed by American producer / filmmaker Timothy Woodward Jr., director of many B-movies including Decommissioned, Traded, American Violence, Hickok, Gangster Land, Silencer, The Final Wish, The Outsider, The Call, and the series "Studio City" previously. previously. The screenplay is written by Chad Law and Shane Dax Taylor. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Cineverse will debut Til Death Do Us Part in theaters nationwide starting on August 4th, 2023 later this summer. Who's down for this?