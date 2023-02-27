AWARDS
SAG Awards 2023 Winners: Michelle Yeoh + Brendan Fraser + 'EEAAO'
by Alex Billington
February 27, 2023
"This moment no longer belongs to just me, it also belongs to everyone who has asked for change." As we get closer to the Academy Awards this year (they're on March 12th), the next important set of winners have been revealed. The 29th annual SAG Awards (Screen Actors Guild Awards) honor the finest performances from 2022, as chosen by other actors which means this is one of the most definitive lists of the very best. All of the nominees, too. Actors know their profession better than anyone and are very particular about good performances. What did they decide should win this year? Surprise - they loved Everything Everywhere All at Once as much as we did, giving it a grand total of four awards - including Best Ensemble (which is also a hint that it will probably go on to win Best Picture next). They also gave Brendan Fraser a big win for his comeback performance in The Whale, which makes me happy because I really think he deserves it. Read on for the full list of winners from 2022 + be sure to watch any / all of the nominated films included below.
Here's all the film winners from the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards (see TV winners via LA Times):
ACTOR:
Austin Butler - Elvis
Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Bill Nighy - Living
Adam Sandler - Hustle
FEMALE ACTOR:
Cate Blanchett - Tár
Viola Davis - The Woman King
Ana de Armas - Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler - Till
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once
SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR:
Paul Dano - The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse
SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR:
Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau - The Whale
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once
ENSEMBLE CAST:
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Women Talking
ENSEMBLE STUNTS:
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King
LIFE ACHIEVEMENT:
Sally Field
The full ceremony was broadcast live on Netflix this year, for the first time - here are a few winner speeches:
Congrats to all of this year's SAG winners and nominees! I'm especially happy for Everything Everywhere All at Once - which is conquering the awards season! It's my #1 movie of 2022 anyway, and I did not think it would end up winning so many awards, but I'm glad to see this. Just further confirmation that everyone else think it's the #1 of 2022 as well! As usual with the Screen Actors Guild, their nominee selection is always a bit more representative and well-rounded than other awards. All five of the Best Actress nominees this year are exceptional and I would've chosen any of them. It's also nice to see Top Gun: Maverick winning for Best Stunts, because pulling off all those flying shots was not easy and even actors recognized that. Though I still think the EEAAO stunt team deserves special recognition for their work, too. Awards pundits usually say the Best Ensemble Cast winner at the SAG Awards almost always goes on to win Best Picture at the Oscars - so does this mean EEAAO will be winning more?! Let's hope. Stay tuned for more awards leading to the Oscars.
FEATURED POSTS
FOLLOW FS HERE
Follow Alex's main account on Twitter:
Add our posts to your Feedly › click here
Get all the news sent on Telegram
LATEST TO WATCH