SAG Awards 2023 Winners: Michelle Yeoh + Brendan Fraser + 'EEAAO'

"This moment no longer belongs to just me, it also belongs to everyone who has asked for change." As we get closer to the Academy Awards this year (they're on March 12th), the next important set of winners have been revealed. The 29th annual SAG Awards (Screen Actors Guild Awards) honor the finest performances from 2022, as chosen by other actors which means this is one of the most definitive lists of the very best. All of the nominees, too. Actors know their profession better than anyone and are very particular about good performances. What did they decide should win this year? Surprise - they loved Everything Everywhere All at Once as much as we did, giving it a grand total of four awards - including Best Ensemble (which is also a hint that it will probably go on to win Best Picture next). They also gave Brendan Fraser a big win for his comeback performance in The Whale, which makes me happy because I really think he deserves it. Read on for the full list of winners from 2022 + be sure to watch any / all of the nominated films included below.

Here's all the film winners from the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards (see TV winners via LA Times):

ACTOR:

Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Bill Nighy - Living

Adam Sandler - Hustle

FEMALE ACTOR:

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Viola Davis - The Woman King

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler - Till

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR:

Paul Dano - The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse

SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR:

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

ENSEMBLE CAST:

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

ENSEMBLE STUNTS:

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

LIFE ACHIEVEMENT:

Sally Field

The full ceremony was broadcast live on Netflix this year, for the first time - here are a few winner speeches:

Congrats to all of this year's SAG winners and nominees! I'm especially happy for Everything Everywhere All at Once - which is conquering the awards season! It's my #1 movie of 2022 anyway, and I did not think it would end up winning so many awards, but I'm glad to see this. Just further confirmation that everyone else think it's the #1 of 2022 as well! As usual with the Screen Actors Guild, their nominee selection is always a bit more representative and well-rounded than other awards. All five of the Best Actress nominees this year are exceptional and I would've chosen any of them. It's also nice to see Top Gun: Maverick winning for Best Stunts, because pulling off all those flying shots was not easy and even actors recognized that. Though I still think the EEAAO stunt team deserves special recognition for their work, too. Awards pundits usually say the Best Ensemble Cast winner at the SAG Awards almost always goes on to win Best Picture at the Oscars - so does this mean EEAAO will be winning more?! Let's hope. Stay tuned for more awards leading to the Oscars.