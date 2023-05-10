Sarah Snook in Unsettling Horror Film 'Run Rabbit Run' Official Trailer

"You don't like me. You make me hide and hide." Netflix has revealed their official trailer for an indie horror film titled Run Rabbit Run, which first premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It received mixed reviews, despite being one of the most talked about horror films premiering in the Midnight section of the festival. Sarah Snook plays a fertility doctor who believes firmly in life and death, but after noticing the strange behavior of her young daughter, must challenge her own values and confront a ghost from her past. Seems like it will have some scary twists. Described as a "exquisitely fine-tuned psychological thriller, elegantly incorporating unsettling visual and aural cues to signal how destabilized Sarah’s world has become." Also starring Lily LaTorre, Damon Herriman, and Greta Scacchi. Alas this trailer doesn't make this look any better than the mixed reviews I heard from Sundance, but still might be worth a look if you're someone who's into this kind of discomforting bad-trauma-from-the-past horror. Take a peek below.

Here's the first official trailer for Daina Reid's Run Rabbit Run, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Via Sundance: "Fertility doctor Sarah begins her beloved daughter Mia’s seventh birthday expecting nothing amiss. But as an ominous wind swirls in, Sarah’s carefully controlled world begins to alter. Mia begins behaving oddly and a rabbit appears outside their front door — a mysterious birthday gift that delights Mia but seems to deeply disconcert Sarah. As days pass, Mia becomes increasingly not herself, demanding to see Sarah’s long-estranged, hospitalized mother (the grandmother she’s never met before) and fraying Sarah’s nerves as the child's bizarre tantrums begin to point her toward Sarah’s own dark history. As a ghost from her past re-enters Sarah’s life, she struggles to cling to her distant daughter." Run Rabbit Run is directed by comedy writer / filmmaker Daina Reid, making her second feature after I Love You Too previously, plus tons of TV shows including "Young Rock" and "Shining Girls" most recently. The screenplay is by Hannah Kent. It's produced by Anna McLeish and Sarah Shaw. This initially premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Netflix releases Run Rabbit Run streaming on Netflix starting June 28th, 2023.