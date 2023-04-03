Save the Animals: Kid-Friendly Environmentalist Series 'Jane' Trailer

"Be like Jane." Apple TV+ has revealed an official trailer for an environmentalist series titled Jane, a fun-for-all-ages, kid friendly creation from TV director J.J. Johnson. The title is a reference to the legendary Jane Goodall, but it's also because the main character's name is also Jane. Ava Louise Murchison stars as Jane Garcia, a 9-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David, played by Mason Blomberg, and "Greybeard" the chimpanzee on epic adventures to help protect wild animals all around the world because, according to her idol Dr. Jane Goodall: "Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved." The cast also includes Tamara Almeida, Dan Abramovici, newcomer Jazz Allen and Sam Marra. This looks like a wonderfully uplifting, charming series for kids to get used to saving and defending animals. I wish they weren't all CGI animals, but I guess it was the only way to make all this work.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Apple TV+'s series Jane, direct from YouTube:

Jane is a series created by veteran TV writer / producer / director J.J. Johnson (director of many TV series including "Chirp", "Annedroids", "Giver", "Dino Dana", "Endlings", "Odd Squad", as well as "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" most recently), who is also lead writer. It's also co-written by Tanchay Redvers. Produced by Teresa M. Ho. It's executive produced by J.J. Johnson, Christin Simms, Blair Powers, Matt Bishop, Andria Teather. Apple will debut the Jane series streaming on Apple TV+ starting April 14th, 2023 this spring. Thoughts?