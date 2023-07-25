Scary First Trailer for 'The Exorcist Believer' Sequel with Ellen Burstyn

"Wherever those girls went, they brought something back with them." This looks terrifying! Universal + Blumhouse have revealed the first official trailer for the horror sequel The Exorcist Believer. This is the next horror franchise revived by David Gordon Green after his Halloween trilogy. "The Exorcist: Believer is a throwback to early psychological horror movies that I watched as a kid and inspired me. I can't wait for you all to watch in theaters." Exactly 50 years ago this fall, the most terrifying horror film in history landed on screens, shocking audiences around the world. Now, on Friday, October 13th, a new chapter begins. Instead of a remake, it's another sequel to the 1973 film about two girls possessed by a mysterious demonic entity, forcing their parents to seek the help of priests to save her. The film stars Leslie Odom, Jr., Lidya Jewett, Olivia Marcum, Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, Norbert Leo Butz, as well as Ellen Burstyn reprising her role as Chris MacNeil. Even though I'm not sure DGG can pull off more horror, this does really look scary. And this modern update involves two girls being possessed, not only one. Meet them both below.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for David Gordon Green's The Exorcist Believer, from YouTube:

Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Tony winner and Oscar nominee Leslie Odom, Jr.) has raised their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett) on his own. But when Angela and her friend Katherine (newcomer Olivia Marcum), disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil. For the first time since the 1973 film, Oscar winner Ellen Burstyn reprises her iconic role as Chris MacNeil, an actress who has been forever altered by what happened to her daughter Regan five decades before. The Exorcist Believer is directed by the American filmmaker David Gordon Green, the director of George Washington, All the Real Girls, Snow Angels, Pineapple Express, Your Highness, The Sitter, Prince Avalanche, Joe, Manglehorn, Our Brand Is Crisis, Stronger, and Halloween + Halloween Kills / Ends previously. The screenplay is by Peter Sattler and David Gordon Green; from a story by Scott Teems, Danny McBride, DGG; based on characters created by William Peter Blatty. Produced by Jason Blum, David Robinson, James G. Robinson. Universal will debut DGG's The Exorcist Believer in theaters nationwide starting October 13th, 2023 this fall. First impression? Scared?