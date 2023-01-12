Scary Official Trailer for Indie Horror 'The Unsettling' by Harry Owens

"Well I don't think it's a dream… I think it's here, in this house." Dark Sky Pictures has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror film titled The Unsettling, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Harry Owens. After premiering at festivals last year, it's finally getting an official release this year. Still recovering from every parent's worst nightmare, a couple seek a new life in picture-perfect suburban USA by traveling to Los Angeles. But the grief they bring with them finds a dark energy in the new home, and soon the promise of their new life turns into series of horrifying visions and strange dreamstate encounters with unspeakable evil… The house they rented slowly begins to stalk them, consuming their sorrow and trapping them in a nightmare. This stars Zephani Idoko, Bambadjan Bamba, Libby Munro, and Benedikt Sebastian. This trailer has some extra scary moments, especially around that dirty mirror. Tread carefully.

Here's the official trailer (+ original poster) for Harry Owens' The Unsettling, direct from YouTube:

An African couple travel to Los Angeles to recover from a devastating tragedy by seeking a new life in picture-perfect suburban USA. In this new environment, they find themselves terrorized by demons both real and supernatural. The house that was meant to provide refuge slowly stalks them, consuming their sorrow and trapping them in a nightmare. The Unsettling is both written and directed by Ghanaian-British filmmaker Harry Owens, making his feature directorial debut following a few other short films previously. Produced by Marvin Akanyi, Sarah Snow, Nina Lucia, Francis Onelum, and Bambadjan Bamba. This initially premiered at the 2021 NYC Horror Film Festival and 2022 Chattanooga Film Festival. Dark Sky Films will release Owens' The Unsettling in select US theaters + on VOD starting in winter 2023. Stay tuned for more.