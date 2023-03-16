Scorsese & Tedeschi's 'Personality Crisis: One Night Only' Doc Trailer

"It took us so long to grow up." "What's the rush!" Indeed, indeed. Showtime has revealed an official trailer for a concert documentary titled Personality Crisis: One Night Only, which will be available to watch in April. "Vegetarian, gay, straight; I just wanted to bring those walls down and have a party," proclaims David Johansen, influential glam punk lead singer of the New York Dolls, during his performance. The film follows artist David Johansen's luminous set at Café Carlyle (see Google Maps) from January 2020. A concert that is wonderfully intimate and a testament to both a lost New York and an artist who remains as fresh and exciting as ever. Presented alongside new and archival interviews, including several filmed by his daughter Leah Hennessey, the concert is marvelously intimate and a testament to both a lost New York and a gifted performer/raconteur who remains as provocative as ever. Co-directed by Academy Award-winning director Martin Scorsese and Emmy nominee David Tedeschi, and executive produced by Scorsese and Sikelia Productions with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard & Imagine Docs. This definitely looks like a good time.

Official trailer for Scorsese & Tedeschi's doc Personality Crisis: One Night Only, from Sho's YouTube:

"Ive known David Johansen for decades, and his music has been a touchstone ever since I listened to the Dolls when I was making Mean Streets. Then and now, David's music captures the energy and excitement of New York City. I often see him perform, and over the years I've gotten to know the depth of his musical inspirations. After seeing his show at the Café Carlyle, I knew I had to film it because it was so extraordinary to see the evolution of his life and his musical talent in such an intimate setting," –Martin Scorsese

Framed around an intimate cabaret performance filmed in January 2020 at New York City's storied Café Carlyle, Personality Crisis: One Night Only explores David Johansen's enormous influence as he regales the audience with stories and music illuminating the art and cultural evolution of New York City. Scorsese and David Tedeschi, working with frequent collaborators, cinematographer Ellen Kuras (American Utopia) and producer Margaret Bodde, capture the entertainer's luminous Café Carlyle set, where he performs as his alter ego Buster Poindexter singing the songs of David Johansen, bringing downtown irreverence to this storied uptown joint. Presented alongside new & archival interviews, including several filmed by his daughter Leah Hennessey, the concert is marvelously intimate and a testament to both a lost New York and a gifted performer/raconteur who remains as provocative as ever. Personality Crisis: One Night Only is directed by filmmaker Martin Scorsese (of the docs My Voyage to Italy, George Harrison: Living in the Material World, Rolling Thunder Revue) and editor David Tedeschi (director of The 50 Year Argument doc with Scorsese). This initially premiered at the 2022 New York Film Festival last year. Showtime will debut the doc streaming (and on TV) starting April 14th, 2023 this spring. Anyone interested?