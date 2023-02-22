Sebastian Maniscalco & De Niro in 'About My Father' Comedy Trailer

"I'm trying to make sure you don't make an ass out of yourself by being somebody you're not." Lionsgate has revealed an official trailer for another fun comedy titled About My Father, pretty much movie created in the same vein as Meet the Parents or Guess Who's Coming to Dinner or Why Him?. When Sebastian tells his old-school Italian immigrant father Salvo, of course it's played by Robert De Niro, that he is going to propose to his all-American girlfriend, Salvo insists on crashing a weekend with her tony parents. The movie stars and features a script co-written by Italian-American comedian / actor Sebastian Maniscalco. This definitely looks and sounds as ridiculous as this kind of comedy should. The ensemble cast includes Leslie Bibb, Kim Cattrall, Anders Holm, Brett Dier, David Rasche, and Carla Christina Contreras. This really looks like a paint-by-numbers, made-by-AI comedy for the streaming era. Are there any good jokes?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Laura Terruso's About My Family, direct from YouTube:

The hottest comic in America, Sebastian Maniscalco, joins forces with legendary Italian-American actor and two-time Oscar winner, Robert De Niro (Best Actor, Raging Bull, 1980), in the new comedy About My Father. The film centers around Sebastian (Maniscalco) who is encouraged by his fiancée (Leslie Bibb) to bring his immigrant, hairdresser father, Salvo (De Niro), to a weekend get-together with her super-rich and exceedingly eccentric family (Kim Cattrall, Anders Holm, Brett Dier, & David Rasche). The weekend develops into what can only be described as a culture clash, leaving Sebastian and Salvo to discover that the great thing about family is everything about family. About My Father is directed by screenwriter / filmmaker Laura Terruso, director of the films Fits and Starts, Good Girls Get High, and Work It, as well as a few other shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Austen Earl & Sebastian Maniscalco. Lionsgate will release About My Family in theaters exclusively starting May 26th, 2023 this summer movie season.