Second Official Trailer for Blomkamp's 'Gran Turismo' Racing Thriller

"If I lose, I lose more than just the race…" Sony Pictures has debuted a second official trailer for the Gran Turismo movie, based on the Playstation video game series. Opening in theaters in just a few more weeks in August. Early word is this is good, as entertaining as it's expected to be from this footage! Gran Turismo stars Archie Madekwe as a teenage gamer aspiring to be a race car driver, who gets his chance to drive for real after winning a Nissan competition. The cast features David Harbour, Darren Barnet, Thomas Kretschmann, Djimon Hounsou, and Orlando Bloom. Based on a true story, the film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of competitions to become an actual professional racecar driver. Yes this might be damn good! Blomkamp might've pulled off making one of the few good video game movies - I dig the way he integrates the video game experience into the real world experience. This features some really clever VFX shots in it. Check out the new trailer below.

Here's the second trailer (+ IMAX poster) for Neill Blomkamp's Gran Turismo, from Sony's YouTube:

Based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, the film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose expert gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional racecar driver. Gran Turismo is directed by the South African filmmaker Neill Blomkamp, based in Vancouver, director of the films District 9, Elysium, Chappie, and Demonic previously, as well as the founder of Oats Studios and other various sci-fi projects. The screenplay is written by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin. Based on the video game series from Playstation Studios, first out in 1997 on the original PS. Produced by Doug Belgrad, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Dana Brunetti. Sony will debut Blomkamp's Gran Turismo in theaters starting on August 11th, 2023 this summer. Follow for updates @granturismo.