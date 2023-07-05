Second Official Trailer for Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

"Money flows freely here now." Apple has revealed the second official trailer for Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, adapted form the bestselling book of the same name. This already premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival (here is the first teaser) a few months ago to rave reviews, with a release set for this fall. Building up the hype. At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Natives immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart & Mollie Kyle. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Tatanka Means, William Belleau, Jillian Dion, and Louis Cancelmi, with Brendan Fraser. Apple really knows how to sell this one, they don't even need to put critics' quotes in this trailer - the cast and story and excellent footage in this sells it well enough already.

Here's the second trailer for Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, from Apple's YouTube:

Members of the Osage tribe in northeastern Oklahoma are murdered under mysterious circumstances in the 1920s after earning wealth from oil money, sparking a major FBI investigation directed by a young 29-year-old J. Edgar Hoover and former Texas Ranger Tom White, described by Grann as "an old-style lawman." Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal. Killers of the Flower Moon is directed by beloved American filmmaker Martin Scorsese, of many films including Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, The King of Comedy, The Color of Money, The Last Temptation of Christ, Goodfellas, Cape Fear, The Age of Innocence, Casino, Kundun, Bringing Out the Dead, Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, Hugo, The Wolf of Wall Street, Silence, Rolling Thunder Revue, and The Irishman. The screenplay is written by Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese. Adapted from the book of the same name by David Grann. This is premiering at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival this month. Apple will then debut Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon in select US theaters starting October 6th, 2023 this fall. How does this look?