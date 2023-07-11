Second Trailer for A24's Lively 'Problemista' Directed by Julio Torres

"Son, you're not getting deported." This is the story of Alejandro. A24 has revealed a second trailer for the indie comedy Problemista, marking the feature directorial debut of acclaimed comedian / actor / writer Julio Torres from El Salvador. This premiered at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and it will be in theaters starting in August - with a nationwide release on August 25th. Torres also stars as Alejandro - an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador, struggling to bring his unusual ideas to life in New York City. As time on his work visa runs out, a job assisting an erratic art-world outcast becomes his only hope to stay in the country and realize his dream. The SXSW smash features Tilda Swinton, RZA, Greta Lee, Catalina Saaverdra, James Scully, and narrated by Isabella Rosselini. This trailer also features the original song "Huele a Fraude" by Ohyung and Stefa. This looks like it might be a sleeper hit this summer? I admire all the creativity and brutally honest comedy about immigration in this - looking forward to watching soon.

Here's the second official trailer for Julio Torres' Problemista, direct from A24's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for Julio Torres' Problemista right here, for more footage.

Description from SXSW: "Alejandro is an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador, struggling to bring his unusual ideas to life in New York City. As time on his work visa runs out, a job assisting an erratic art-world outcast becomes his only hope to stay in the country and realize his dream. From writer/director Julio Torres comes a surreal adventure through the equally treacherous worlds of New York City and the U.S. Immigration system." Problemista is both written and directed by young Salvadorian actor / comic / filmmaker Julio Torres, making his feature directorial debut after writing for "Saturday Night Live" for years and creating the "Los Espookys" series for HBO Max. Produced by Ali Herting, Dave McCary, Emma Stone, and Julio Torres. This initially premiered at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. A24 will debut Torres' Problemista in select US theaters starting on August 4th, 2023 later this summer. Who's in?