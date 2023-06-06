Second Trailer for Aussie Horror Hit 'Talk to Me' Arriving This Summer

"I let you in… I let you in…" A24 has debuted a second official trailer for the indie horror favorite Talk to Me, made by the Australian brothers known as "RackaRacka" on YouTube. It played to rave reviews at both the Sundance and Berlin Film Festivals this year, after first premiering in Australia late last year. This is a much better trailer, setting up what should be one of the big horror hits of the year. When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new "thrill," until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. The film stars Sophie Wilde as Mia, Joe Bird as Riley, plus Alexandra Jensen, Otis Dhanji, Miranda Otto, Marcus Johnson, Alexandria Steffensen, Zoe Terakes, and Chris Alosio. I'm a big fan of this one, and I'm waiting for it to open so everyone can experience it and flip out over it. This creepy hand definitely needs to become the new "thing".

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for Danny & Michael Philippou's Talk to Me, from A24's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for RackaRacka's Talk to Me horror right here, for more footage.

When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. Talk to Me is co-directed by Australian brothers Danny Philippou & Michael Philippou, also known as "RackaRacka" (check out their YouTube channel), making their feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously as well as their YT videos. The screenplay is written by Bill Hinzman and Danny Philippou; based on a concept by Daley Pearson. It's produced by Kristina Ceyton and Samantha Jennings. The film initially premiered at the 2022 Adelaide Film Festival last year, then it played at both the 2023 Sundance and Berlin Film Festivals earlier this year (read our review). A24 will release the Philippous' Talk to Me in US theaters starting July 28th, 2023 - right in the middle of the summer movie season. Who's in for this? Look scary?