Riveting Second Trailer for Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Movie

"The world will remember this day." Universal has revealed the second full trailer for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, opening in theaters worldwide this July. The first trailer debuted in December, and with a few months left until this opens it's time to send the hype into the stratosphere. Oppenheimer tells the story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb, working at the Los Alamos Laboratory on the Manhattan Project in the 1940s. The cast features Cillian Murphy, with Emily Blunt as "Kitty" Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, as well as Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Jason Clarke, David Krumholtz, Kenneth Branagh, David Dastmalchian, and many others. I love that Einstein shows up briefly. What a cast! What a story! I've got a good feeling this is going to be as profound as Nolan wants, a story about this mighty power – the good and bad sides of what Oppenheimer and his scientists pulled off. Do not miss this.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, direct from YouTube:

The movie follows theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory during the Manhattan Project (started in 1939 it ran from 1942 to 1946) and his contributions that led to the creation of the very first atomic bomb during World War II. Oppenheimer is directed by the acclaimed, award-winning British filmmaker Christopher Nolan, of movies Following, Memento, Insomnia, Batman Begins, The Prestige, The Dark Knight, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar, Dunkirk, and Tenet previously. The screenplay is also written by Christopher Nolan, adapted from the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird & Martin Sherwin. Produced by Charles Roven, Christopher Nolan & Emma Thomas. Universal Pictures will release Nolan's Oppenheimer in theaters everywhere starting July 21st, 2023 this summer. Who's ready?