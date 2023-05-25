Second Trailer for Comedy 'No Hard Feelings' with Jennifer Lawrence

"I like your house a lot, it's cozy." Awkwarddd. Sony Pictures has debuted the second trailer this summer's big sex comedy titled No Hard Feelings, arriving in theaters later in June. It's directed and co-written by "The Office" writer Gene Stupnitsky, and produced by Jennifer Lawrence. What if she was paid (in the form of a new car!) to have sex with you, but for some reason you couldn't actually do it? Yeah that is the whole idea behind this and it all seems so cringe. Lawrence stars as Maddie, who finds a job offer: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to "date" their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing. The cast includes Andrew Feldman as Percy, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Matthew Broderick. None of the comedy in either of these trailers works for me. Maybe others are laughing more…?

Here's the second red band trailer for Gene Stupnitsky's No Hard Feelings, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the funny first trailer for Stupnitsky's No Hard Feelings right here, for more footage.

"A girl's gotta do what a girl's gotta do." While on the brink of losing her family's home, Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to "date" their very introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing. No Hard Feelings is directed by comedy producer / writer / filmmaker Gene Stupnitsky, director of the film Good Boys previously, as well as some episodes of "The Office"; he was also a writer on "The Office", "Bad Teacher", and "Hello Ladies". The screenplay is written by Gene Stupnitsky & John Phillips. It's produced by Alex Saks, Naomi Odenkirk, Marc Provissiero, Jennifer Lawrence, and Justine Ciarrocchi. Sony will release Stupnitsky's No Hard Feelings in theaters nationwide starting on June 23rd, 2023 coming up soon this summer movie season. Who wants to watch this movie?