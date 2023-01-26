Second Trailer for DC Superhero Sequel 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'

"Your world will not survive this!" Warner Bros revealed a second official trailer for their superhero sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods, now opening in theaters in March. It was previously set for December, but then they moved it back again - probably a better strategy after Black Adam didn't do so well. From New Line Cinema comes Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word "SHAZAM!," is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam, played again by Zachary Levi. In this next one he will confront Hespera & Kalypso, daughters of the Greek god Atlas, while introducing us to an entire Shazam! family of (young) heroes. In addition to Levi, the new cast features Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso, Rachel Zegler, Meagan Good, Grace Fulton, and Marta Milans; with Djimon Hounsou, Asher Angel, and Jack Dylan Grazer returning from the first one. This looks like a much darker sequel, though it still seems like one big CGI fest with more than half this trailer being full CGI scenes. That big dragon looks cool, and the rest of it seems entertaining.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for David F. Sandberg's Shazam! Fury of the Gods, from YouTube:

Shazam takes on Hespera & Kalypso, daughters of the Greek god Atlas. This is a sequel to Shazam! (2019) and it will be the 14th movie in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). No other plot details are revealed. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is directed by Swedish filmmaker David F. Sandberg, of the films Lights Out, Annabelle: Creation, Shazam!, as well as the experimental I Flip You Off for Four Hours, plus tons of other shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Henry Gayden (Earth to Echo, Shazam!, There's Someone Inside Your House) and Chris Morgan, based on characters from DC Comics. Shazam! was created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck. It's produced by Geoff Johns and Peter Safran. Warner Bros will release Sandberg's sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods in theaters worldwide starting March 17th, 2023 in just a few months, after being delayed from opening late last year. For more updates, follow @ShazamMovie. Still looks good?