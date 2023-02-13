Second Trailer for James Gunn's Sequel 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

"Are you ready… for one last ride?" Marvel has debuted a second official trailer for James Gunn's sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 during all the Super Bowl Sunday mayhem (view the first trailer again). This Marvel Studios sci-fi extravaganza kicks off the summer movie season - launching in theaters on May 5th in a few months. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally the Guardians on a mission to defend the universe and protect one of their own. But also Gamora is somehow back? This continues after Volume 2 (in 2017) and the Guardians Holiday Special last year, bringing us into Phase Five along with Quantumania. The Guardians are back: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, and Elizabeth Debicki, with some special guests this time: Sylvester Stallone, Will Poulter, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Maria Bakalova. There's so many slow mo walking shots in this trailer! Did I count four? Ha. This does look like it's going to be a blast.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, on YouTube:

You can rewatch the first trailer for Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 right here, for more footage.

It's time to face the music. Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own - a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians once and for all if it's not successful. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 is once again written and directed by the American writer / filmmaker James Gunn, director of the movies Slither, Super, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and DC's The Suicide Squad previously, plus this year's Guardians Holiday Special; he also wrote the screenplay for Zack Snyder's Dawn of the Dead and Greg McLean's The Belko Experiment. Based on the comic book characters created by Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning. Produced by Kevin Feige at Marvel Studios. Disney will debut Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 in theaters everywhere starting on May 5th, 2023 kicking off this year's summer movie season. Who's down for this?