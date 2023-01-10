Second Trailer for January Horror Film 'Fear' at the Strawberry Lodge

"It's playing backwards…" What does it mean when a record plays backwards, oh no?! Hidden Empire has revealed a second official trailer for Fear, releasing in theaters in just a few more weeks. This one looks like it's worth skipping. A new film made by director Deon Taylor, best known for his films The Intruder, Fatale, and Black and Blue. A year into living through a worldwide pandemic, a small group of friends gather in the remote Tahoe Mountains to stay at the "Historic Strawberry Lodge". But celebration turns to terror as one by one each guest faces their own worst fear. The horror movie stars Joseph Sikora, T.I., King Bach, Terrence J, Ruby Modine, Annie Ilonzeh, Iddo Goldberg, and Jessica Allain. This looks instantly forgettable and annoyingly derivative. They even had to stuff the trailer with a bunch of boring "evil" quotes.

Here's the second official trailer for Deon Taylor's horror movie Fear, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the very first trailer for Deon Taylor's Fear right here, for the first look again.

In this psychological horror movie, a group of friends gather for a much-needed weekend getaway at a remote and historic hotel. Celebration turns into terror as one by one, each guest faces their own worst fear. Fear is directed by American producer / filmmaker Deon Taylor, director of the movies Dead Tone, The Hustle, Nite Tales: The Movie, Chain Letter, Supremacy, Meet the Blacks, Traffik, The Intruder, Black and Blue, Fatale, and Meet the Blacks 2 previously. The screenplay is written by Deon Taylor and John Ferry. It's produced by Roxanne Avent Taylor, Omar Joseph, Heather Kritzer, and Deon Taylor. A Hidden Empire Films Production in association with Bach Enterprises. Hidden Empire Films debuts Deon Taylor's Fear in theaters nationwide starting on January 27th, 2023 later this month. Who's planning to see this?