Second Trailer for Nunsploitation Film 'Consecration' with Jena Malone

"I come here when I have dark thoughts… I think I might be a really bad person." IFC Films has unveiled a second official trailer for the indie supernatural horror film Consecration, opening in limited US theaters starting this weekend. Who's down for some freaky Nunsploitation horror?? We posted the first trailer last month giving us a look at these freaky nuns. What are they hiding? Something's going on… After the alleged suicide of her priest brother, Grace travels to the remote Scottish convent where he apparently fell to his death. Distrusting the Church's official account, she uncovers murder, sacrilege and a disturbing truth about herself. Jena Malone stars as Grace in this chilling new horror thriller. The cast includes Danny Huston, Janet Suzman, and Ian Pirie. Reviews indicate "fans of a slow-burn psychological horror will certainly find plenty to enjoy from the familiar territory and reliable jump scares." Check out the final preview below.

Here's the second trailer for Christopher Smith's Consecration, found on YouTube (via ScreenAnarchy):

After the suspicious death of her brother, who was a priest, Grace (Jena Malone) travels up to the Mount Saviour Convent in Scotland to find out what really happened. Once there, she uncovers murder, sacrilege, and a disturbing truth about her own past. Consecration is directed by British genre filmmaker Chris Smith (aka Christopher Smith), director of the movies Creep, Severance, Triangle, Black Death, Get Santa, Detour, and The Banishing previously. The screenplay is written by Laurie Cook and Christopher Smith. Produced by Laurie Cook, Casey Herbert, Xavier Marchand, and Jason Newmark. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. IFC Films will debut Chris Smith's Consecration in select US theaters on February 10th, 2023 this winter, then on VOD starting March 3rd. Scary enough to watch?