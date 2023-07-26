Second Trailer for Rowdy Talking Dogs Movie 'Strays' with Will Ferrell

"You're a stray now - you can do anything you want!" Universal Pictures has revealed a second trailer for the raunchy, foul-mouthed new doggie comedy titled Strays - definitely not a "family friendly" dog movie. This trailer is all about getting into trouble. "They say a dog is a man's best friend, but what if the man is a total dirtbag? In that case, it might be time for some sweet revenge, doggy style." An abandoned dog teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner, Doug, played by Will Forte. A subversion of the dog movies we know and love, Strays, directed by Josh Greenbaum (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) is a hilarious, R-rated comedy about the complications of love, the importance of great friendships, and the unexpected virtues of couch humping. This stars Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher, Randall Park, Josh Gad, Harvey Guillén, Brett Gelman, Rob Riggle, Jamie Demetriou, and Sofia Vergara. They delayed this and it's now opening in theaters in August in just a few more weeks. Will it be any good? Is this humor even funny? Is it all just curse words & doggie jokes? Might be fun to watch with some friends.

When Reggie (Will Ferrell), a naïve, relentlessly optimistic Border Terrier, is abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug (Will Forte), Reggie is certain that his beloved owner would never leave him on purpose. When Reggie falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed Boston Terrier named Bug (Jamie Foxx), a stray who loves his freedom and believes that owners are for suckers, Reggie finally realizes he was in a toxic relationship and begins to see Doug for the heartless sleazeball that he is. Determined to seek revenge, Reggie, Bug and Bug’s pals—Maggie (Isla Fisher), a smart Australian Shepherd who has been sidelined by her owner’s new puppy, and Hunter (Randall Park), an anxious Great Dane who’s stressed out by his work as an emotional support animal—together hatch a plan and embark on an epic adventure to help Reggie find his way home… and make Doug pay by biting off the appendage he loves the most. (Hint: It’s not his foot). Strays is directed by American filmmaker Josh Greenbaum, of the film Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar and lots of TV ("New Girl", "Fresh Off the Boat") and shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Dan Perrault. Produced by Erik Feig, Louis Leterrier, Dan Perrault, Phil Lord & Chris Miller, Aditya Sood. Universal opens Strays in theaters nationwide August 18th, 2023 this summer.