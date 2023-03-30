Second Trailer for Spy Series 'Citadel' with Richard Madden & Priyanka

"Right now, every agent around the world is looking for you two." Amazon has debuted a second trailer for their international spy series called Citadel, from the creators of the series "Zoo" before. Looks like it might be highly entertaining. A dash of sci-fi added into the mix of this Mission: Impossible-esque concept. Global spy agency Citadel has fallen, and its agents' memories were wiped. Now the powerful syndicate, Manticore, is rising in the void, planning to establish a New World Order. Can the Citadel agents recollect their past and summon the strength to fight back? The high concept streaming event is described as an "action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional center" made by Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers' AGBO. Richard Madden stars as Mason Kane, Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh, Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Møller, Davik Silje, Caoilinn Springall, and many others. They definitely want this to look and feel like James Bond and M:I but as a streaming series. This would be even better if it was a movie, though it also looks like so many other movies we've seen before.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for Prime Video's series Citadel, direct from Amazon's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first trailer for Prime Video's Citadel series here, to catch even more footage.

Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety & security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel's fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) & Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They have remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason finds his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a new mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

Citadel is a spy series created & developed by Josh Appelbaum ("Happy Town", "Life on Mars", Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) & Bryan Oh ("The Vampire Diaries", "Falling Sky") both of the Zoo series previously. With additional writing by David Weil, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg, Jesse Alexander, Melissa Glenn, and Angela Russo-Otstot. And with episodes directed by Newton Thomas Sigel, Brian Kirk, and Anthony & Joe Russo. From Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer. Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers for Midnight Radio. Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran also serve as executive producers. Amazon will debut the Citadel series streaming on Prime Video starting on April 28th, 2023 this spring. Look any good? Who wants to watch?