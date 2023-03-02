Second Trailer for Storm Chasers Movie 'Supercell' with Alec Baldwin

"There's a dark side to this, and your father crossed over from time to time." Saban has released a second official trailer for the storm chasers thriller movie Supercell, set to open in theaters and on VOD later this month. The first trailer arrived a few weeks ago, with this next one being labeled as a "Director's Trailer" - meaning the director must've edited himself to better represent the film. This thriller is inspired by real life stories of storm chasers as well as the tour agencies that end up caught up in dangerously real trouble all for a profit. A teenage boy runs away to follow his father's footsteps - the legendary storm chaser Bill Brody, played by Richard Gunn - when a powerful storm arrives. He wants to try to carry on his father's spirit by going out on research chases, too. Stormcell stars Daniel Diemer as William Brody, with Skeet Ulrich, Anne Heche, Jordan Kristine Seamón, Anjul Nigam, and Alec Baldwin - as another tour operator. This trailer has a classic Amblin adventure movie feel to it, way better than the other one. So much better.

Here's the second trailer for Herbert James Winterstern's movie Supercell, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for Winterstern's Supercell right here for even more footage.

Baseball-size hail, violent winds, churning tornadoes make supercells deadly. When William Brody was a boy, his father – a legendary storm-chaser – was killed by one. Now, the family business belongs to Zane Rogers (Alec Baldwin), a reckless tour operator who sees dollars where others see storm clouds. When his destiny arrives in the form of one of the most powerful storms on record, William leaves his mom (Anne Heche) and home behind to team up with his father's ex-partner, Roy Cameron (Skeet Ulrich), barely surviving a tornado yet determined to chase one of nature’s most terrifying creations: "the bear's cage." Supercell is directed by filmmaker Herbert James Winterstern, making his feature directorial debut after working on the "Siberia" series previously. The script is co-written by Herbert James Winterstern and Anna Elizabeth James. Produced by Nathan Klingher, Ryan Donnell Smith, Ryan Winterstern. Saban Films will debut Supercell in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 17th, 2023. Anyone want to watch?