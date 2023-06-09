Second UK Trailer for Riley Keough & Gina Gammell's 'War Pony' Film

"You know that you're not any different from them." Picturehouse in the UK has debuted a second trailer for the coming-of-age indie film about Native Americans titled War Pony. It's now playing in theaters in the UK as of this weekend, though strangely it still has no US release date set yet. This first premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival last year in Un Certain Regard. Stunning, tender and utterly compelling, War Pony tells the interlocking stories of two Oglala Lakota men coming of age on the Pine Ridge Reservation. It's a powerful tale of life, hope and belonging on the reservation. Featuring spellbinding performances from first-time actors Jojo Bapteise Whiting and LaDainian Crazy Thunder, and created over a period of several years, in collaboration with real members of the Pine Ridge Reservation. The cast includes Wilma Colhof, Jeremy Corbin Cottier, Woodrow Lone Elk, and Sprague Hollander. This is a very short 30-second promo, but there's enough here to make anyone want to see this. Opens late July in US theaters.

Here's the second official UK trailer for Riley Keough & Gina Gammell's War Pony, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first full trailer for Keough & Gammell's War Pony right here, to view more footage.

At 23, Bill (newcomer Jojo Bapteise Whiting) desperately wants to make something of himself. Whether syphoning gas, delivering goods or breeding Poodles, he's determined to carve his way to the "American Dream" somehow. Meanwhile, the 12-year-old Matho (LaDainian Crazy Thunder) can’t wait to become a man. Desperate for approval from his young, unavailable father, a series of destructive decisions turns Matho's life upside down and he finds himself unequipped to deal with the harsh realities of the adult world. War Pony is co-directed by the filmmakers Riley Keough (co-producer on Dixieland, producer on Welcome the Stranger and Manodrome) and Gina Gammell (a producer on Welcome the Stranger and Manodrome), both making their directorial debuts with this. The screenplay is written by Franklin Sioux Bob and Bill Reddy & Gina Gammell, along with Riley Keough. This initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival last year in the Un Certain Regard section, and it also just played at SXSW 2023. Picturehouse will debut War Pony in select UK cinemas starting June 9th, 2023 this summer. Visit the film's main site.