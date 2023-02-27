Second UK Trailer for RomCom Hit 'Rye Lane' from Raine Allen Miller

"So go on, spill the tea!!" Searchlight Pictures UK has debuted a second trailer for the indie film Rye Lane, which already premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival last month. It won over almost every critic, one of the highlights of the fest (here's our glowing review). Rye Lane is the feature debut of filmmaker Raine Allen Miller, and it will definitely put her on the map - so much style int his. Two twenty-somethings reeling from bad breakups deal with their nightmare exes and connect over the course of an eventful day in South London. Starring Vivian Oparah and David Jonsson as Yas and Dom. "A day of impulsive and joyous mayhem, as these two 20-something Londoners roam Peckham through karaoke bars & playgrounds, all the while inching toward the possibility of opening their hearts again." This is one of the best original films of the year, so fresh and vibrant and funny. I'm already looking forward to seeing it again!! Check it out below.

Here's the second official UK trailer for Raine Allen Miller's Rye Lane, direct from Searchlight's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first UK trailer for Raine Allen Miller's Rye Lane here + read my Sundance review here.

From breakout director Raine Allen-Miller, her feature debut film Rye Lane is a romantic comedy that stars Vivian Oparah (Class, The Rebel) and David Jonsson (Industry, Deep State), as Yas and Dom, two twenty-somethings both reeling from bad break-ups, who connect over the course of an eventful day in South London - helping each other deal with their nightmare exes, and potentially restoring their faith in romance. Rye Lane is directed by the up-and-coming British filmmaker Raine Allen Miller, making her feature directorial debut with this after a few shorts & music videos previously. The screenplay is written by Nathan Bryon and Tom Melia. Produced by Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo and Damian Jones. This is premiering at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival this month. Searchlight Pictures will debut Rye Lane streaming on Hulu in the US starting March 31st, 2023. It'll also play in theaters in the UK this March. Who wants to watch?