Seth Rogen & Rose Byrne Are Just 'Platonic' Friends in Comedy Trailer

"I don't like feeling like the second most important man in your life…" Apple has unveiled the first official trailer for their new comedy series titled Platonic, a sort of anti-romcom from the genius comedy minds of Nick Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek, Neighbors, Neighbors 2, Bros), Seth Rogen, and Rose Byrne. Streaming on Apple TV+ this May for anyone who is ready for some good laughs. Platonic follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching their midlife (Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne) who reconnect after a long rift, hoping to get past that rift that led to their falling out. The duo's friendship becomes all consuming—and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way. The ensemble cast also stars Luke Macfarlane (hey, from Bros!), Tre Hale, Carla Gallo, and Andrew Lopez. This looks hilarious! I still can't tell if it's a series or a movie, because this trailer plays like a good movie trailer. I'm down anyway. This is going to be fun! Glad to see them playing around with the "platonic love" idea in an amusingly clever way.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Nicholas Stoller's series Platonic, direct from YouTube:

Platonic follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne) who reconnect after a long rift. The duo’s friendship becomes all consuming—and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way. Platonic is a series created by writer / filmmaker Nicholas Stoller (aka Nick Stoller), director of many hit comedy movies including Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek, The Five-Year Engagement, Neighbors, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, Storks, and last year's Bros previously. The series is written by Francesca Delbanco, Nicholas Stoller, Guy Endore-Kaiser, Andrew Gurland, Brittany Miller, Justin Nowell, and Ron Weiner. Produced by Sony Pictures Television. Executive produced by Nick Stoller, Francesca Delbanco, Conor Welch, Rose Byrne, and Seth Rogen. Apple will debut the Platonic series streaming on Apple TV+ starting May 24th, 2023 this summer season. First impression? Look any good?