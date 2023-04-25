Shailene Woodley & Jack Whitehall in Sci-Fi Comedy 'Robots' Trailer

"This is terrible! They've completely stolen our lives!" A perfect robo-couple on the run? Neon has revealed an official trailer for an indie sci-fi comedy called Robots, made by two comedy filmmakers named Casper Christensen (Klown) & Anthony Hines (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm). This has shown up out of nowhere with a quiet summer release, which is an early sign that it's not very good. As the title indicates, it's actually about androids - or two robots - who go off on their own adventure. Charles is a womanizer while Elaine is a gold digger. The duo learn to regain their humanity when forced to team up and pursue robot doubles of themselves. Starring Shailene Woodley x2 as Elaine, and Jack Whitehall x2 as Charles, Emanuela Postacchini, Chelsea Edmundson, and Richard Lippert. This looks super awkward and not as funny as it should, coming across as a made-for-TV movie more than an indie comedy. Still might be a fun watch?

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Hines & Christensen's Robots, direct from YouTube:

The story focuses on a womanizer, Charles, and a gold digger, Elaine, who learn humanity when forced to team up and pursue robot doubles of themselves, who have fallen in love and run away together Robots is both co-written and co-directed by two up-and-coming filmmakers Anthony Hines (making his directorial debut after producing The Dictator, The Brothers Grimsby, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) & Casper Christensen (Danish comedian directing his first feature after directing the "Klovn" and "Tirsdags-Aloha!" series). The screenplay is based on a short story by Robert Sheckley. Hines also co-wrote Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and Christensen co-wrote the Danish cult comedy Klown. It's produced by Cassian Elwes, Julien Favre, Stephen Hamel, and Lars Sylvest. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Neon will release Robots in select US theaters + on VOD this summer season - stay tuned for info.