Shiny Teaser Trailer #2 for Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' with Margot Robbie

"Okay ladies, let's do this!!" Warner Bros has unveiled an official trailer for the glorious upcoming Barbie movie, a live-action romantic comedy landing in theaters in July. The hilarious first teaser trailer debuted in theaters in December - it's pretty much perfect, not much will top it. Here's the official studio introduction to Greta Gerwig's Barbie: "To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken." Sounds about right? Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star as Barbie and Ken, respectively, along with an epic ensemble featuring Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Connor Swindells, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, & Kingsley Ben-Adir. This looks amazingly fun!! Might end up being one of the most joyful and hilarious movies of the year? Even if you aren't really a Barbie person, you cannot deny they got the humor just right.

Here's the second teaser (+ more posters) for Greta Gerwig's Barbie, direct from WB's YouTube:

Barbie is an upcoming romantic comedy film based on the eponymous fashion doll line by Mattel and directed by Greta Gerwig, who co-wrote the screenplay with Noah Baumbach. It serves as the franchise's first live-action film adaptation after a number of computer-animated direct-to-video and streaming TV films before this one. This Barbie movie is directed by the Oscar-nominated American actress / filmmaker Greta Gerwig, director of the films Nights and Weekends, Lady Bird, and Little Women previously. The screenplay is written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. It's produced by Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Robbie Brenner, David Heyman, Ynon Kreiz, and Josey McNamara. Warner Bros will debut Gerwig's Barbie movie in theaters starting July 21st, 2023 this summer. First teaser here. How much fun does this look?!