Shudder's 'Quicksand' Horror Trailer - Stuck in the Jungle in Colombia

"No one's coming for us." Shudder has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror film titled Quicksand, made by Colombian filmmaker Andrés Beltrán. It's set to debut on Shudder starting in July for anyone who wants to watch. "Get ready to witness a gripping fight for survival and love as a hike through a Colombian rainforest takes a turn." While on a hike in Colombia, an America couple get stuck in quicksand. Unable to move, it becomes a struggle for survival, as they battle the elements of the jungle and a venomous snake, in order to escape to safety. Starring Carolina Gaitàn and Allan Hawco, along with Andrés Castañeda and Sebastian Eslava. It's funny that it took them so long to finally make a horror movie about quicksand, it was always one of those crazy things you talk about while growing up but never actually encounter in real life. This has such a huge setup with the couple, then everything else that gets them in there. Check it out?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Andrés Beltrán's Quicksand horror film, direct from YouTube:

In Quicksand, an American couple on the brink of divorce goes to Colombia for a work conference. While on a hike through the rainforest, a storm causes them to become trapped in a pit of quicksand. Unable to move, it becomes a struggle for survival as they battle the elements of the jungle and a venomous snake, in order to escape. Quicksand is directed by up-and-coming Colombian filmmaker Andrés Beltrán based in LA, director of the films Bad Days and Llanto Maldito previously, plus short films and TV work including "MalaYerba", "Savage Rhythm", and "Primate". The screenplay is written by Matt Pitts ("Westworld"). It's produced by Sean Patrick Burke, Jason Cherubini, and Nicolas Reyes. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Shudder will release Beltrán's Quicksand streaming on July 14th, 2023.