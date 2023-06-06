Sigourney Weaver in 'The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart' Series Teaser

"I just promised I'd keep her safe… Can we do that, Twig?" Amazon's Prime Video has unveiled a first look teaser trailer for a new streaming series titled The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, based on the novel of the same name written by Holly Ringland. The Australian suspense-drama series is about a young girl from a violent upbringing who is orphaned and moves in with her grandmother on a beautiful flower farm… The focus is on Alice Hart, whose violent childhood casts a dark shadow over her adult life, while uncovering family secrets. Sigourney Weaver stars as her grandmother June Hart, with Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alice. The cast features Alyla Browne, Asher Keddie, Leah Purcell, Frankie Adams, Alexander England, and Charlie Vickers as Clem. Set against Australia's breath-taking, natural landscape, and with native wildflowers & plants also playing characters in the series. This looks quite good, I'm intrigued so far.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Prime Video's series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, from YouTube:

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart tells the emotionally compelling story of Alice Hart. When Alice, aged 9, tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother at Thornfield flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family's past. Set against Australia's breath-taking, natural landscape, and with native wildflowers and plants providing a way to express the inexpressible, this enthralling family drama spans decades. Alice's journey as she grows from her complicated past builds to an emotional climax when she finds herself fighting for her life against a man she loves. The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is a series created and written by Sarah Lambert (creator of "Love Child", writer on "Lambs of God" and "The Messenger" previously). With writing by Kirsty Fisher and Kim Wilson. Adapted from the book of the same name by Holly Ringland. With episodes directed by Glendyn Ivin. Produced by Barbara Gibbs. Exec produced by Sigourney Weaver, Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Allie Goss, Sarah Lambert, Glendyn Ivin, Lucinda Reynolds. Amazon will debut The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart streaming on Prime Video starting on August 4th, 2023 later this summer.