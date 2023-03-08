Simu Liu & Sam Worthington in Trailer for A.I. Sci-Fi Thriller 'Simulant'

"He didn't know that he was a SIM." Mongrel Media in Canada has unveiled the first official trailer for an indie sci-fi thriller titled Simulant, made by filmmaker April Mullen. This Canadian production will be in theaters in Canada in April, then in the US this summer. A humanoid A.I.'s attempt to win over a widow's heart places it in the path of a government agent trying to stop the rise of machine consciousness. It's about an android that is reprogrammed to try and be more human to win back his ex-lover, but this puts him in the cross-hairs of the Artificial Intelligence Compliance Enforcement (AICE) agency. This plot is just a twist on Blade Runner pretty much, with Worthington as the Deckard character. The film stars Robbie Amell, Jordana Brewster, Alicia Sanz, with Simu Liu, and Sam Worthington (as the agent). The director adds this comment regarding the film: "In a very real near future, where technological advancements force us to reckon with our conceptual limitations around life, death and consciousness, how do we as humans push ourselves into the next stage of evolution?" Can we really co-exist with A.I. people? Only time will tell.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for April Mullen's Simulant, direct from YouTube:

"Our relationship with Artificial Intelligence is getting more complex and nuanced every day. Simulant explores the inevitable struggles humanity will face as Artificial Intelligence evolves and integrates deeper into our society. It’s a fascinating exploration, especially when experienced through the gaze of Director April Mullen. We can’t wait to share the film with audiences." –Producer Tim Doiron

With androids (SIMS) & humans coexisting, it centers around Faye (Jordana Brewster) who has already pulled the plug on her late husband, now she can't bring herself to do the same to Evan (Robbie Amell), his android counterpart. Instead of deactivating Evan, Faye sets him up to live illegally on his own. While there he meets Casey (Simu Liu), a brilliant programmer who helps him become more human in order to win Faye back. Unbeknownst to Evan, his new friend is wanted for questioning by a determined Artificial Intelligence Compliance Enforcement (AICE) agent (Sam Worthington). Evan has to win over Faye’s heart before they are discovered and he loses everything. Simulant is directed by Canadian actress / filmmaker April Mullen, of the films 88, Dead Before Dawn 3D, GravyTrain, Below Her Mouth, Badsville, and Wander previously. The screenplay is written by Ryan Christopher Churchill. Produced by Tim Doiron and James van der Woerd. Vertical debuts Simulant in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 2nd, 2023.