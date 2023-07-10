Sing-a-Long with Ken in WB's Fun 'Just Ken' Promo Trailer for 'Barbie'

"I'm just Ken…! Anywhere else I'd be a 10! Is it my destiny to live a life of blonde fragility…?" Ahahaha this is amazing. Warner Bros dropped a rather brilliant "Just Ken" music video promo trailer for the Barbie movie, featuring Ryan Gosling singing a little ditty about, well, being Ken. Yep, Ken – the mostly useless male companion to the Barbie doll. It reminds me of both the "Peaches" song from the Super Mario Bros. movie and the "Edgar's Prayer" song from Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. The "Just Ken" Barbie promo features Gosling as Ken, along with a bunch of the other Kens in the movie, including: Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, John Cena, Scott Evans, and Ncuti Gatwa. Even with all the problems at WB, it's nice to see them go all out promoting this one, standing behind it and letting them do anything/everything they want with the marketing. Should be a very fun time at the movies this summer. I'll see you on the Malibu beach!!

Here's the fun "Just Ken" song promo trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie, direct from WB's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie here, and the main official trailer here.

Barbie is an upcoming romantic comedy film based on the eponymous fashion doll line by Mattel and directed by Greta Gerwig, who co-wrote the screenplay with Noah Baumbach. It serves as the franchise's first live-action film adaptation after a number of computer-animated direct-to-video and streaming TV films before this one. This Barbie movie is directed by the Oscar-nominated American actress / filmmaker Greta Gerwig, director of the films Nights and Weekends, Lady Bird, and Little Women previously. The screenplay is written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. It's produced by Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Robbie Brenner, David Heyman, Ynon Kreiz, and Josey McNamara. Warner Bros will debut Gerwig's Barbie movie in theaters starting July 21st, 2023 this summer. Watch the official trailer here. Got your tickets?!