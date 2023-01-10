Sinking Again - Remastered Re-Release of Cameron's 'Titanic' Trailer

"You learn to take life as it comes at you… to make each day count" Paramount Pictures has revealed the official trailer for the re-release of Titanic, James Cameron's beloved epic romantic tale of the sinking of the RMS Titanic. "Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the timeless love story this Valentine's Day Weekend." In addition to Avatar: The Way of Water playing in theaters, Titanic will be out remastered 4K 3D (and in HFR!) this February. With a cast headed by Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, the film is an epic, action-packed romance set against the ill-fated maiden voyage of the "unsinkable" Titanic, at the time, the largest moving object ever built. Also starring Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Bill Paxton, and Gloria Stuart. This isn't the first re-release of Titanic - they already debued the 3D version back in 2012. Everyone knows and loves Titanic, it is a classic for good reason, still as immersive and as exhilarating as it has always been. Will it look even better now? Probably. Will everyone go see it again? Probably. Up to you.

Here's the new trailer (+ poster) for the remastered re-release of James Cameron's Titanic, from YouTube:

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, a remastered version of James Cameron's multi-Academy Award-winning Titanic will be re-released in cinemas in 3D 4K HDR and HFR. A seventeen-year-old aristocrat falls in love with a kind but poor artist aboard the luxurious, ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic on its voyage in 1912. Titanic is both written and directed by iconic Canadian filmmaker James Cameron, director of the movies Piranha II: The Spawning, The Terminator, Aliens, The Abyss, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, True Lies, and the Avatar movies. This was his seventh feature film at the time. Produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau, and co-produced by Al Giddings, Grant Hill, and Sharon Mann. This epic romance movie originally premiered in theaters in December of 1997, ending up winning 11 Academy Awards. Paramount is opening Cameron's Titanic in 4K 3D starting on February 10th, 2023 worldwide. Who wants to watch it again?