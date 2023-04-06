Sir Ben Kingsley is Salvador Dalí in Strange Indie Film 'Dalíland' Trailer

"It's like I landed on another planet, and I belong." Magnolia Pictures has revealed an official US trailer for an indie film titled Dalíland, an intriguing creation from Canadian filmmaker Mary Harron (I Shot Andy Warhol, American Psycho, The Notorious Bettie Page, Charlie Says). This premiered at last year's 2022 Toronto Film Festival in the fall, and earned some mixed reviews, before hitting a handful of other festivals. It's next set to play at the San Francisco Film Festival this April before going on to open in theaters in June this summer. Sir Ben Kingsley stars as the iconic artist Salvador Dalí in this new take on eccentric genius. In 1973, a young gallery assistant goes on a wild adventure behind the scenes as he helps the aging maestro Salvador Dali prepare for a big show in New York. The cast includes Barbara Sukowa, Rupert Graves, Suki Waterhouse, Andreja Pejic, and Ezra Miller as a Young Dali. This doesn't look like the great film it should be, a bit rough around the edges with lackluster performances. Only worth it if you are a Dali fan.

Here's the first official trailer for Mary Harron's Dalíland, direct from Magnolia's YouTube:

Dalíland stars Ben Kingsley as the titular Salvador Dalí, one of the most world-renowned artists of the 20th century and focuses on the later years of the strange and fascinating marriage between Dalí and his wife, Gala (Barbara Sukowa), as their seemingly unshakable bond begins to stress and fracture. Set in New York and Spain in 1974, the film is told through the eyes of James (Christopher Briney), a young assistant keen to make his name in the art world, who helps the eccentric and mercurial Dalí prepare for a big gallery show. Dalíland is directed by acclaimed Canadian filmmaker Mary Harron, director of the films I Shot Andy Warhol, American Psycho, The Notorious Bettie Page, The Moth Diaries, and Charlie Says previously. Produced by Daniel Brunt, Chris Curling, Edward R. Pressman, Sam Pressman, and David O. Sacks. This initially premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival last fall, and it also played at the Zurich Film Festival last year. Magnolia Pictures debuts Harron's Dalíland in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 9th, 2023 coming soon this summer. For more info, visit the official site. Curious? Look any good?