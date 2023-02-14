Skeet Ulrich in Storm Chasers Thriller Movie 'Supercell' Official Trailer

"He chased for knowledge, not thrill." Saban Films has revealed an official trailer for a storm thriller titled Supercell, made by a first-time filmmaker named Herbert James Winterstern. The poster for this has some ridiculously cheesy tornado art, but the movie seems to be a more grounded, realistic look at the intense life of storm chasers. Seemingly inspired by real life stories of storm chasers as well as the tour agencies that end up caught up in dangerously real trouble. A teenage boy runs away to follow his father's footsteps - the legendary storm chaser Bill Brody, played by Richard Gunn - when a powerful storm arrives. He wants to try to carry on his father's spirit with some tornado contraption. Stormcell stars Daniel Diemer as William Brody, with Skeet Ulrich, Anne Heche, Jordan Kristine Seamón, Anjul Nigam, and Alec Baldwin. This doesn't look as cheesy as so many other weather movies recently, but it also doesn't look as thrilling as it should. Still might be worth a watch (if you love wild weather). "Welcome to the backside of a supercell."

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Herbert James Winterstern's movie Supercell, from YouTube:

Baseball-size hail, violent winds, churning tornadoes make supercells deadly. When William Brody was a boy, his father – a legendary storm-chaser – was killed by one. Now, the family business belongs to Zane Rogers (Alec Baldwin), a reckless tour operator who sees dollars where others see storm clouds. When his destiny arrives in the form of one of the most powerful storms on record, William leaves his mom (Anne Heche) and home behind to team up with his father's ex-partner, Roy Cameron (Skeet Ulrich), barely surviving a tornado yet determined to chase one of nature’s most terrifying creations: "the bear's cage." Supercell is directed by filmmaker Herbert James Winterstern, making his feature directorial debut after working on the "Siberia" series previously. The script is co-written by Herbert James Winterstern and Anna Elizabeth James. Produced by Nathan Klingher, Ryan Donnell Smith, Ryan Winterstern. Saban Films will debut Supercell in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 17th, 2023. Anyone want to watch?