Slick First Trailer for 'Liaison' Thriller with Eva Green & Vincent Cassel

"Can you trust this man… after what you did to him?" Oooh - what did she do?! Apple TV has revealed an official trailer for a thriller series titled Liaison, which will be available later this month on the streaming service. The descriptions for this so far are all a bit vague: An international struggle between governments and the hackers who just want to watch it all burn. So it's kind of like Mr. Robot, or not? Something else? It stars Vincent Cassel and Eva Green as the main characters - former lovers caught in the middle of it all. Liaison is a high-stakes, contemporary thriller exploring how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future, mixing action with an unpredictable, multilayered plot - "espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love." The supporting cast also includes Peter Mullan, Gérard Lanvin, Daniel Francis, Aziz Dyab, Marco Horanieh, Stanislas Merhar, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, and Laëtitia Eïdo. It looks solid, though hopefully the politics aren't screwy, hard to tell here. Worth a look?

Here's the first official trailer for Apple TV+'s series Liaison, direct from Apple's YouTube:

Liaison is a high-stakes, contemporary thriller exploring how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future, combining action with an unpredictable, multilayered plot where "espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love." Liaison is an Apple TV+ series created and written by French-Algerian writer Virginie Brac, of series including "Bitter Tropics", "Spiral", "Cannabis", "Insoupçonnable", "Mortel", and "Cheyenne & Lola" previously. It's directed by Emmy Award winner Stephen Hopkins (Beautiful People, "House of Lies", "The Fugitive", The Dark Tower). The series is co-produced by Newen Studio-backed companies Ringside Studios and Leonis Productions, and executive produced by Gub Neal, Jean-Benoît Gillig, Vincent Cassel, Sarada McDermott, Stephen Hopkins, Justin Thomson, Edward Barlow. Apple will debut the high stakes thriller Liaison series streaming on Apple TV+ starting February 24th, 2023 with new episodes every week through March. First impression? Any good?