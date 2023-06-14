Spain Travelogue YA Romance Film 'See You On Venus' Official Trailer

"I just got fed up with all the unanswered questions." Vertical + Voltage Pictures debuted the official trailer for a romantic drama titled See You On Venus, opening in select theaters + on VOD this July. Based on the debut novel of the same name, the coming-of-age romance was filmed entirely on location in Spain. See You On Venus follows Mia and Kyle, two misfit American teens who travel to Spain searching for Mia's birth mother as she deals with her own troubles. As they travel through the picturesque cities of Andalusia and fall in love driving around, they discover much more about how to live a beautiful, fulfilling life. The film co-stars Virginia Gardner (from Beautiful Disaster and Fall) and Alex Aiono (from "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin") as the travelers, along with Rob Estes and new discovery Eowyn Nyby Krieger. It's pretty much just a mesmerizing Spanish tourism video, with some cheesy romance thrown in for storytelling sake.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Joaquín Llamas' See You On Venus, direct from YouTube:

The film follows Mia (Virginia Gardner) and Kyle (Alex Aiono), two misfit American teens who travel to Spain in search of Mia's birth mother. As the pair road trip through the picturesque cities of Andalusia and fall in love, they discover that the most important question isn't who gave you life but what you decide to do with it. See You On Venus is directed by Spanish filmmaker Joaquín Llamas, of the film Perdona Si Te Llamo Amor and mostly TV work previously, including TV movies + episodes of "Si fueras tú", "Caronte", "Sequía". The screenplay is written by Victoria Vinuesa. Produced by Brian Pitt. Vertical will debut See You On Venus in select US theaters on July 21st, 2023, then on VOD starting July 25th this summer. Lovely?