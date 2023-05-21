Spanish Romance 'Through My Window: Across the Sea' Netflix Trailer

"A bit of San Juan fun won't hurt anybody." Netflix has revealed the full official trailer for another Spanish romantic dramedy called Through My Window: Across the Sea, originally known as A Través del Mar. It's actually a sequel to the Spanish sultry romance called Through My Window from last year, about a connection between Ares and Raquel - two extremely attractive Spanish people. In this follow-up, Ares is studying medicine in Stockholm and Raquel follows her dream of becoming a writer while they maintain a long-distance relationship that has not been easy for either of them. Now the summer is finally here and the long-awaited reunion. Will the distance be a problem for their relationship? The film stars Julio Peña, Clara Galle, Natalia Azahara, Guillermo Lasheras, Emilia Lazo, Eric Masip, Hugo Arbués, and Andrea Chaparro. It's definitely extra cheesy, but does look passionate if anyone is into this kind of stuff.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Marçal Forés' Through My Window: Across the Sea, from YouTube:

Ares (Julio Peña) has gone to study in Stockholm, and he and Raquel (Clara Galle) are in a long-distance relationship, which is more challenging than they had expected. When summer arrives and they meet again, the long separation and the people they have met during that time will challenge what they thought was an unbreakable bond. Through My Window: Across the Sea, originally known as A Través del Mar in Spanish, is both written and directed by Catalan filmmaker Marçal Forés, director of the films Animals, Everlasting Love, and the first Through My Window previously, as well as a number of other short films. The screenplay is written by Eduard Sola. Adapted from the novel written by Ariana Godoy. It's produced by Adrián Guerra and Núria Valls. Netflix will release Marçal Forés' sequel Through My Window: Across the Sea streaming on Netflix starting on June 23rd, 2023 coming up soon this summer. Anyone interested?