Spring Break Party Movie 'Deltopia' Official Trailer with Luna Blaise

"You guys are chill, right?" Lionsgate has revealed an official trailer for a party movie coming-of-age drama called Deltopia, about some teens who go the real Spring Break annual event by the same name. Originally known as Floatopia, Deltopia is a big party started in 2004 which takes place annually in Isla Vista, CA. Basically the West Coast version of going to Florida for Spring Break (see: Harmony Korine's classic Spring Breakers). The film is a coming of age story that takes place over a period of 24 hours. A group of friends from Southern California finish their last day of high school and travel to Santa Barbara for the biggest party of their lives. Starring Luna Blaise, Madison Pettis, Charlie Gillespie, Will Peltz, Greer Grammer, & Hart Denton. This is being dumped direct-to-VOD, which is right where it belongs. Nothing worthwhile.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Easterling & Ruffman's Deltopia, direct from YouTube:

Every spring break, tens of thousands of college kids descend upon Isla Vista, California, for Deltopia — the ultimate street party with no rules & no boundaries. Inspired by true events, Deltopia follows a group of recent high school grads who join the party, looking to celebrate their newfound freedom. But nothing can prepare these friends for Deltopia's volatile mix of sex, drugs, and rebellion, as they unite for a life-changing adventure that brings exhilaration, heartbreak, and, ultimately, hope. Deltopia is co-written and co-directed by filmmakers Michael Easterling & Jaala Ruffman, creators of "Talkboy TV", both making their feature directorial debut after numerous short films previously. Produced by Robert Ogden Barnum, Luke Daniels, Lucas Jarach, Todd J. Labarowski, Jaala Ruffman, and Michael Easterling. Lionsgate debuts Deltopia direct-to-VOD starting August 29th, 2023 later this summer. Does anyone want to watch this?