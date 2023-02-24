Steve Buscemi & Alex Heller in Official Trailer for 'The Year Between'

"I'm so tired of it never actually getting better." An official trailer has debuted for an indie film titled The Year Between, marking the feature directorial debut of Alex Heller. It is a very personal story addressing bipolar disorder, and working through it, by a filmmaker who understands what this is like. It premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and will be on VOD in March. Inspired by true events, The Year Between is the story of Clemence Miller (who is also played by writer / director Alex Heller), a college sophomore who is forced to move back home after having a mental breakdown. Faced with a surprising diagnosis of bipolar disorder and a jarring return to the Illinois suburbs, she has to learn how to live with her well-meaning but frustrated family and find balance in a world that seems hellbent on thwarting her… The cast includes J. Smith-Cameron, Steve Buscemi, Wyatt Oleff, Emily Robinson, Kyanna Simone, Rajeev Jacob, and Waltrudis Buck. The film takes an honest approach to addressing challenges of being neurodivergent.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alex Heller's film The Year Between, direct from YouTube:

Description via Tribeca: "Forced to return home from college after her erratic behavior alienates everyone around her (namely her amusingly panicked roommate), Clemence begrudgingly begins an undesired new chapter in the suburbs, hell-bent on defying her Mom (J. Smith-Cameron), Dad (Steve Buscemi), younger siblings, therapist—and a diagnosis of bipolar disorder. But as the realization of her situation begins to set in, Clemence pushes herself to maintain a strict medication schedule, find a job and also show up to her appointments, all whilst maintaining a bitingly quick intellect and antagonizing, razor-sharp wit that keeps everyone around her on their toes." The Year Between is written & directed by indie filmmaker Alex Heller, making her feature directorial debut with this project. This initially premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival last year, and it also played at the Nashville Film Festival. The Year Between will be available on VOD starting on March 3rd, 2023. For more info on the release, visit the film's official site. Interested?