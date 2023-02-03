Stolen Art Heist Thriller 'Righteous Thieves' Trailer Starring Lisa Vidal

"So… not a standard smash & grab." "This is gonna get us killed." Lionsgate has revealed an official trailer for a thriller titled Righteous Thieves, the new title for a film formerly known as Shelter. It will be out to watch in March on VOD and in a few theaters if anyone is interested. This is a story we've heard many times before (rescue stolen art) but they're rehashing it once again. The head of a secret organization assembles a crew to steal back artwork plundered by Nazis during World War II. They plan to recover a Monet, Picasso, Degas, and Van Gogh stolen by Nazis during WWII – now in the possession of neo-Nazi billionaire oligarch, but loyalties are tested when the crew learns the real reason behind the heist. The film stars Lisa Vidal as Annabel, with Jaina Lee Ortiz, Cam Gigandet, Carlos Miranda, Sasha Merci, and Brian Cousins as the oligarch. This looks like it was made for The CW, not for theaters, with so much gloss on every frame.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Anthony Nardolillo's Righteous Thieves, direct from YouTube:

In this ultimate heist thrill-ride – Annabel (Lisa Vidal), a leader of a secret organization engaged in the recovery of priceless artwork, assembles a ragtag crew of art thieves to recover a Monet, Picasso, Degas, and Van Gogh stolen by Nazis during WWII and now in the possession of neo-Nazi billionaire oligarch Otto Huizen (Brian Cousins). As the planned heist approaches, loyalties are tested when the crew learns the real reason behind Annabel’s search for the long-lost paintings. Righteous Thieves, formerly known as just Shelter, is directed by Nuyorican filmmaker Anthony Nardolillo, director of the films Shine and 7th & Union previously, plus a few other shorts. The screenplay is written by Michael Corcoran. Produced by Jolene Rodriguez. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Lionsgate releases Righteous Thieves in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 10th, 2023 next month. Anyone down?