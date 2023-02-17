Strange L.A. Break-In Indie Comedy 'Big Fun' Trailer from Jon Walkup

"Wait, are you threatening us?" "Yeah… with a good time!" An early trailer is out for an indie comedy titled Big Fun, which is premiering soon in Los Angeles. The film is the feature directorial debut of a director named Jon Walkup - who is also a collaborator of Jake Lewis and Jamie Costa (from The Cowboy & The Samurai). Here's the pitch for Big Fun: While sneaking into a swanky Los Angeles home, a young woman and her boyfriend are coerced into hanging out with the strange homeowner. The indie film stars Rachel Rambaldi, Jon Walkup, Thomas Morrison, Jake Lewis, Cheyann Dillon, Desmond Walker, and Niamh O'Neill Culhane. This is premiering soon at the 2023 Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival, hence this trailer dropping before the screening next week. This looks like some wacky LA fun - check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jon Walkup's Big Fun, direct from YouTube:

On a hot summer day, young couple Mel and Zach (Rachel Rambaldi and Jon Walkup) sneak into an up-scale Los Angeles home to use the pool, under the impression no one is there. Soon, they are discovered by the homeowner, a middle-aged influencer named Terry, who invites them to stay and hang out. As the day becomes increasingly interesting, Mel and Zach begin to question if Terry is indeed the actual owner. Big Fun is directed by up-and-coming indie filmmaker Jon Walkup, making his feature directorial debut after a number of other short films & music videos previously. The script is co-written by and it's co-produced by Bri Klaproth and Jon Walkup. This is premiering soon at the 2023 Hollywood Reel Independent Film Fest in Los Angeles - get your tickets here. No release date is set - stay tuned. Anyone want to party with them?