Strange Portuguese Firemen Musical Film 'Will-o'-the-Wisp' Trailer

"My little rascal, you gave your all!" Strand Releasing has unveiled an official US trailer for a very strange, one-of-a-kind film from Portugal titled Will-o'-the-Wisp, originally known as Fogo-Fátuo in Portuguese. This musical fantasy by João Pedro Rodrigues first premiered in the Directors' Fortnight section of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival last year, stopping by tons of other festivals including Toronto and New York. On his deathbed, his royal highness Alfredo, king without a crown, is taken back to distant youth memories and the time he dreamt of becoming a fireman. The encounter with instructor Afonso from the fire brigade opens a new chapter in the life of the two young men immersed in love and desire, and the will to change the status quo. Starring Mauro Costa, André Cabral, and Joel Branco. This film will primarily appeal to anyone brave enough to wade into experimental cinema, but it looks like a wacky trip certainly worth taking. Enjoy.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for João Pedro Rodrigues' Will-o'-the-Wisp, direct from YouTube:

2069, an erotic year if ever there was one, but a fateful year for a king without a crown. On his deathbed, his royal highness Alfredo, king without a crown, is taken back to distant youth memories and the time he dreamt of becoming a fireman. The encounter with instructor Afonso from the fire brigade opens a new chapter in the life of the two young men immersed in love and desire, and the will to change the status quo. Will-o'-the-Wisp, originally known as Fogo-Fátuo in Portuguese, is directed by Portuguese filmmaker João Pedro Rodrigues, director of the films O Fantasma, Two Drifters, To Die Like a Man, The Last Time I Saw Macao, and The Ornithologist previously, plus a few docs and short films. The screenplay is written by João Pedro Rodrigues & João Rui Guerra da Mata & Paulo Lopes Graça. This initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival last year, playing in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar. It already opened in Portugal last fall. Strand will release Will-o'-the-Wisp in select US theaters (NY's IFC Center) starting May 26th, 2023.