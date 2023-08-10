Strange Trailer for Italian Neo-Realist Film 'Caverna' with a Cyclops

"You have only green around you, it's the countryside." Or is it? Good Deed Ent. has revealed an official trailer for a very peculiar film titled Caverna, made by filmmakers Daniel Contaldo & Hannah Swayze. This will be available on VOD starting August 15th, and it runs only 62 minutes in total. Caverna is described as an Italian Neo-realist feature film presentation blending a verité shooting style with a fantastical mythical world of creatures — representing the inner world of the characters. A cyclops strangles a man and chases a princess through a forest… Meanwhile, in a progressive theater workshop taking place outside of Florence, students Giorgia and Lorenzo act out their dreams and childhood traumas, as teacher Alba pushes them to confront their inner myth. What does it all mean…? The film stars Giorgia Tomasi, Lorenzo Passaniti, Catarina Fornaciai, and Fabio Benvenuti. The monster is designed by make-up artist Mike Fontaine, who also worked on Oz in The Batman. This is all strange, not sure what this cyclops is doing in this story.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Contaldo & Swayze's Caverna, direct from GDE's YouTube:

A cyclops strangles a man and then chases a princess through a forest. In a progressive theater workshop outside of Florence, students Giorgia and Lorenzo act out their dreams and childhood traumas, as teacher Alba pushes them to confront their inner myth. Giorgia and Lorenzo become psychically intertwined. Caverna is co-directed by the filmmakers Daniel Contaldo (also a cinematographer) & Hannah Swayze (also a producer), both making their feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. It's also produced by Hannah Swayze. Shot entirely in location in Tuscany, Italy using Super 16mm film. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Good Deed Ent. will debut Caverna direct-to-VOD in the US on August 15th, 2023. For more info, visit the film's official site. Who's curious?