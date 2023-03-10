Strange Trailer for Peculiar Puppet Horror 'Abruptio' by Evan Marlowe

"I just need to stay alive long enough to figure this out…" A promo trailer has debuted for a very strange indie film titled Abruptio, made by a filmmaker named Evan Marlowe. After years in production, Abruptio finally had its world premiered at the Santa Monica Film Festival in January. It is now screening virtually at Cinejoy this month, before stopping by a few other genre festivals this year. No release date is set. "Comedy, mystery, blood, A-List voices, action, puppets combine in the first-of-its-kind surrealistic horror-thriller." Les Hackel is a guy down on his luck who wakes to find an explosive device has been implanted in his neck. Abruptio uses the voices of James Marsters as Les, Hana Mae Lee, Jordan Peele (!!), Christopher McDonald, Robert Englund (aka the original Freddy), Darren Darnborough, Rich Fulcher, and the iconic Sid Haig in one of his final roles. Marlowe wants people to become immersed in the film and forget they're watching puppets. This all looks so odd, I'm not quite sure it will work that way? Check it out below.

Here's the festival teaser trailer (+ poster) for Evan Marlowe's Abruptio, direct from Vimeo:

Les Hackel hates his life. He works a dead-end job, was just dumped by his high-maintenance girlfriend, and still lives with his nagging mom. One night, he discovers a fresh incision behind his neck. His friend Danny tells him it's a bomb, that someone has implanted one in his neck, too. And then the messages start coming in, forcing Les to carry out his missions with deadly results. Les is partnered up with a series of oddball characters to commit heinous tasks. The violence escalating around him, Les pieces together the various clues that reveal the horrific plans to breed a monstrous race of beings. Abruptio is both written and directed by indie animation filmmaker Evan Marlowe, of a few other films like Blood Rush, Horror House, and The Impact, plus tons of shorts previously. It's produced by Kerry Finlayson and Kerry Marlowe. Featuring music by Savage & Spies. This initially premiered at the 2023 Santa Monica Film Festival earlier this year. No release dates are set yet - stay tuned. For more info, visit the film's official site. Who's curious?