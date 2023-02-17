Strange Trailer for the Psychological Thriller 'Nefarious' with a Demon

"He got in your head, didn't he?" Believe Entertainment (yes, that kind of "believe") has unveiled an official trailer for Nefarious, a strange psychological thriller opening in select theaters this spring. This is actually strangely another religious propaganda film made by the guys behind films like The Book of Daniel, God's Not Dead 1 & 2, and Do You Believe? - an important detail to point out. But it's still an interesting premise, as long as you can look past the ulterior motives. On the day of his scheduled execution, a convicted serial killer gets a psychiatric evaluation during which he claims he is a demon, then further claims that before their time is over, the psychiatrist will commit three murders of his own. Starring Sean Patrick Flanery, Jordan Belfi, James Healy Jr., Eric Hanson, and Stelio Savante. They're good about covering up the religious aspects, but this seems to be all about "you cannot say his name is 'Satan'" or something like that?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Konzelman & Solomon's Nefarious, direct from YouTube:

On the day of his scheduled execution, a convicted serial killer (Sean Patrick Flanery) gets a psychiatric evaluation during which he claims he is a demon, then further goes on to claim that before their time is over, the psychiatrist will commit three murders of his own. Nefarious is co-written and co-directed by two American religious propagandist filmmakers Chuck Konzelman & Cary Solomon, director of the films The Insatiable and Unplanned previously, plus writers on religious junk like The Book of Daniel, God's Not Dead 1 & 2, Do You Believe?. Produced by Sheila Hart, Chris Jones, Chuck Konzelman, and Cary Solomon. The film hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know, which makes sense for something like this. There is also an ARG game with hidden keys - visit thenefariousfiles.com. Believe Ent. will debut Nefarious in select US theaters starting April 14th, 2023 this spring. For more, visit the film's official site.