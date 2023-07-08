Stray Animal Crisis in Texas Doc Film 'For The Animals' Official Trailer

"Everybody's looking for someone else to do it, but we gotta be the change that we want to see." An official trailer is out for a documentary film titled For The Animals, made by the filmmakers Sadhvi Siddhali Shree & Sadhvi Anubhuti, both Jain monks and animal activists themselves. It will be out in select theaters around the US in July and August. With catastrophic numbers of stray dogs roaming the streets of Houston TX, twin activists and philanthropists Tena Lundquist Faust and Tama Lundquist lead the charge and take matters into their own hands to save the animals they love. They run an organization called Houston PetSet. As more and more strays plague the city causing a public health crisis and attacking its residents, the sisters take to the streets for a hands-on approach. The film is made with the support of human and animal rights activist Alyssa Milano as an Executive Producer. This is so sad to see so many animals on the street, but I'm glad there are a few good people really fighting to do something in hopes it'll make a real difference.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for the documentary For The Animals, direct from YouTube:

For The Animals is directed and produced by twin doc filmmakers Sadhvi Anubhuti (making her feature directorial debut) and Sadhvi Siddhali Shree (director of Stopping Traffic: The Movement to End Sex-Trafficking), both producers on the doc Surviving Sex Trafficking previously. Executive produced by Susan Boggio, Jan Duncan, Peter Farrell, Tama Lundquist, Tena Lundquist Faust, Tyson Faust, Alyssa Milano, and Sue Smith. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. For The Animals will be released in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 28th, 2023. For info + tickets, visit the official site.