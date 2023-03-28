Stunning Full Trailer for Pixar's 'Elemental' Movie About Ember & Wade

"I've been trying to fill my father's shoes… but I never once asked what I wanted to do." Pixar has unveiled the full-length official trailer for their latest movie, Elemental, opening in theaters nationwide (yay!) this summer in June. This movie is set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted, fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in. The voice cast features Leah Lewis as Ember, and Mamoudou Athie (one of my favorite actors) as Wade. From the director of The Good Dinosaur, with Pete Docter helping produce at Pixar Studios in Emeryville. Joining the voice cast are Ronnie del Carmen as Ember's soon-to-be retired dad, Bernie; Shila Ommi as Ember's love-seeking mom, Cinder; Wendi McLendon-Covey as Wade's stormy and Air-Ball-loving boss, Gale; Catherine O'Hara as Wade's welcoming mom, Brook; Mason Wertheimer as Ember's admiring earth neighbor; and Joe Pera as a city bureaucrat. I'm always excited to see another original Pixar movie! This looks amazing.

Here's the full official trailer (+ posters) for Peter Sohn's Elemental, direct from Pixar's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Sohn's Elemental right here, to view the first look again.

Disney and Pixar's Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in. Element City is inspired by big cities around the globe, embracing theorized contributions from each elemental community: giant pine-tree-like buildings and waterfall skyscrapers to a tornado-shaped arena called Cyclone Stadium. Elemental is directed by acclaimed animation filmmaker Peter Sohn, director of the feature The Good Dinosaur previously, plus the short Partly Cloudy, as well as work at Pixar as story consultant and production artist for many years. The screenplay credits for the movie are not finalized yet. It's produced by Denise Ream and Pete Docter. Disney and Pixar will release Sohn's Elemental in theaters worldwide starting on June 16th, 2023 this summer. Anyone excited to watch this?