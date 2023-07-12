Super Cute Trailer for Amazon Freevee Doggie RomCom 'Puppy Love'

"One bone can change everything." I wonder if they realize that tagline has multiple meanings? Especially for a romcom. Amazon debuted a trailer for a super cheesy, extra cute Hallmark Channel-esque romantic comedy film titled Puppy Love. It's being released on Amazon's "Freevee" service, "a free streaming video service from Amazon" kind of like Tubi. After a disastrous first date, Nicole & Max vow to lose each other's numbers until their dogs find a love match. Hilariously mismatched Nicole and Max are forced to become responsible co-parents, but end up finding love themselves. So their dogs end up hooking up and they end up together, too? What an original plot. Lucy Hale and Grant Gustin stars as Nicole and Max, with Jane Seymour, Michael Hitchcock, Corey Woods, Sarah Peguero, Al Miro, and Rachel Risen. At least the dogs are adorable, as for their chemistry? Funny that the guy has Star Wars collectible stuff in his home.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Fabiano & Reid's Puppy Love, direct from Amazon's YouTube:

After a disastrous first date, wild child Nicole (Lucy Hale) and socially anxious Max (Grant Gustin) vow to lose each other's numbers, until they learn that their dogs found a love match, and now puppies are on the way! The hilariously mismatched Nicole and Max are forced to become responsible co-parents, but may end up finding love themselves. Puppy Love is co-directed by two first-time filmmakers: Nick Fabiano (producer on 1UP and My Fake Boyfriend) & Richard Alan Reid (of many short films and music videos previously), both making their feature directorial debut with this. The screenplay is written by Greg Glienna, Kirsten Guenther, Richard Alan Reid, Dan Scheinkman, and Peter Stass. It's produced by Jason Moring, Michael Philip, and Richard Alan Reid. Amazon will release this Puppy Love romcom movie streaming (for free!) on their Freevee service starting on August 18th, 2023 this summer. Anyone interested in this one?