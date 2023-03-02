Superb Trailer for Acclaimed Eco Thriller 'How to Blow Up a Pipeline'

"We have to show how vulnerable the oil industry is – by hitting something big." Neon has unveiled the official trailer for the indie thriller How to Blow Up a Pipeline, a big hit at the Toronto Film Festival last year. It went on to play at a bunch of other fests and is now opening in limited theaters starting in April. A crew of young environmental activists execute a daring mission to sabotage an oil pipeline in this taut and timely thriller that is part high-stakes heist, part radical exploration of the climate crisis. Based on the non-fiction book of the same name from Andreas Malm - which describes sabotage as an effective and necessary form of climate activism. Bring it on! The ensemble cast features Ariela Barer, Kristine Froseth, Lukas Gage, Forrest Goodluck, Sasha Lane, Jayme Lawson, Marcus Scribner, & Jake Weary. I've been waiting for them to set a release date for this!! Got a good feeling it will be one of my favorite films of 2023. This looks like it's going to be a landmark film in the climate movement - something necessary & important.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Daniel Goldhaber's How to Blow Up a Pipeline, from YouTube:

Description from TIFF: "In the opening minutes of this taut and timely thriller from Daniel Goldhaber, a young woman punctures the tires of an SUV, leaving behind a note that bluntly explains, 'If the law will not punish you, we will.' The woman is Xochitl (Ariela Barer), a climate-change activist recently orphaned after a freak heat wave claimed her mother’s life. Dissatisfied by the minuscule gains being made in her fight against climate crisis, she has turned to sabotage and property destruction, symbolic acts of violence that cannot be ignored. Before long, her radical resolve leads her to spearhead a crew of friends, lovers, and strangers, each with a hard-luck story of their own, on a daring mission to blow up a West Texas pipeline." How to Blow Up a Pipeline is directed by up-and-coming American writer / filmmaker Daniel Goldhaber, his second feature film after Cam previously, plus a few shorts and the TV series "50 States of Fright". The screenplay is written by Ariela Barer & Jordan Sjol & Daniel Goldhaber. Adapted from the book by Andreas Malm. This initially premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival last year. Neon will release Goldhaber's How to Blow Up a Pipeline in select US theaters starting April 7th, 2023 this spring. Who's down for this?