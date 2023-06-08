Superb Trailer for 'The League' Doc About Baseball's Negro League

"Man, they didn't care about making no history. They just wanted to play ball!" Magnolia Pics unveiled an official trailer for a documentary film titled The League, premiering soon at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival in NYC. This is another new doc from the hard-working masterful doc filmmaker Sam Pollard, best known for his recent films including Mr. Soul!, MLK/FBI, Citizen Ashe, and Bill Russell: Legend. The film tells the story of the the Negro League in baseball, that was originally formed in 1920. "Executive producer Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson shed light on that history with The League, revealing how the dynamic style of Black baseball players came to define the way the game is played today. With the eye of a historian, Pollard delves into how Black professionals formed Negro League baseball, building a unique sporting culture [as well as a] community of their own." Yeah, this looks terrific. I'll definitely be watching this baseball doc this summer.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sam Pollard's doc The League, direct from YouTube:

The League celebrates the dynamic journey of Negro League baseball's triumphs and challenges through the first half of the 20th century. The story is told through unearthed archival footage & never-before-seen interviews with legendary players like Satchel Paige and Buck O'Neil – whose early careers paved the way for the Jackie Robinson era – as well as celebrated Hall of Famers Willie Mays and Hank Aaron who started out in the Negro Leagues. From entrepreneurial titans Cumberland Posey and Gus Greenlee, whose intense rivalry created two of the best teams ever to play the game, to Effa Manley, the activist owner of the Newark Eagles and the only woman ever admitted to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, The League explores Black baseball as an economic & social pillar of Black communities and a stage for some of the greatest athletes ever, while also examining the unintended consequences of racial integration.

The League directed by the acclaimed, prolific doc filmmaker Sam Pollard, director of the doc films Two Trains Runnin', The Talk: Race in America, ACORN & the Firestorm, Sammy Davis, Jr.: I've Gotta Be Me, Maynard, Mr. Soul!, MLK/FBI, Citizen Ashe, Bill Russell: Legend, and Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes previously. Produced by Robin Espinola, Jen Isaacson, Jon Kamen, and Dave Sirulnick. This is premiering at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival this month. Mongolia Pics will then debut The League exclusively in AMC Theaters on July 7th, 2023 this summer, then on VOD starting July 14th coming soon. Who's interested?