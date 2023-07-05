'Superpowered: The DC Story' Doc Trailer About the Comics Company

"We can't be stuck in the past. We had to take those characters and move them into the 21st century." WB / Max have unveiled a trailer for their new documentary series titled Superpowered: The DC Story, which will be streaming on Max later this month. Yet another doc made about themselves, as part of their content hype machine pointing back at itself, along with 100 Years of Warner Bros - which is also directed by Leslie Iwerks. "The ultimate origin story." Superpowered: The DC Story, a 3-part documentary about the iconic comic book company's legacy. Narrated by Rosario Dawson, it looks at the enduring & influential legacy of DC. The first episode, "The Hero's Journey," explores the original creation of DC's Trinity (Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman) and the company's post-WWII struggles. The second episode, "Coming of Age," jumps forward to discuss Superman movies, DC's earliest Black superheroes, and the experimental Vertigo Comics. The third episode, "A Better Tomorrow," focuses on Milestone Media, representation in comics, and DC's plans for the future. This looks like one giant self-promotion exercise and not much else. Take a look.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Max's doc series Superpowered: The DC Story, direct from YouTube:

Superpowered: The DC Story on Max presents an unprecedented look at the enduring & influential legacy of DC Comics, allowing fans to rediscover the universe of characters, as well as the iconic comic book company's origins, its evolution and its nearly nine-decade cultural impact across every artistic medium. Featuring a wealth of interviews with the industry's most prolific creators and the actors who bring their iconic characters from the page to the screen. Superpowered: The DC Story is a doc series co-directed by acclaimed doc filmmakers Leslie Iwerks (The Pixar Story, Dirty Oil, Downstream, Citizen Hearst, League of Legends Origins, Selling Lies, "The Imagineering Story" series) & Mark A. Catalena (Sunset Junction, Inventing L.A.: The Chandlers & Their Times, "Angeleno" series). It's executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Leslie Iwerks, David Madden, Sarah Schechter. WB / HBO Max will debut the Superpowered: The DC Story doc series streaming on Max starting July 20th, 2023 this summer. Anyone interested in watching this?